Saquon Barkley’s Girlfriend, Anna Congdon, Posts Cute Photo of New Baby

It has been a big 2018 for Saquon Barkley and girlfriend, Anna Congdon. Not only is Barkley playing in his first NFL season for the Giants, the couple welcomed a new baby daughter, Jada Clare, in April as well. Congdon has been posting photos of their adorable new daughter on Instagram, including this picture with a shout out to Barkley’s fatherhood skills.

“Daddy don’t play, not when it come to they daughters.” happy father’s day to her protector ❤️,” Congdon posted with a photo of the two sleeping.

On Congdon’s birthday, Barkley returned the favor calling his girlfriend a great “role model” for their daughter.

“Happy birthday babe! Jada got the best role model as a mother 😍❤️,” Barkley posted.

Saquon & Anna’s Baby Girl Came Two Days Before the NFL Draft

The couple has been dating since Barkley was at Penn State. There was some concern the baby would be born during the NFL draft, but Jada came a couple days before the big day allowing Barkley to be present at both events. Barkley has expressed his excitement about being a new father on multiple occasions. Back in April, Barkley announced her birth with a lengthy message about his gratitude.

“Words can’t even describe how I feel right now. You are the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thank God for blessing me with you in my life and into my arms. I pray that I can be the best father to you and help you grow into an amazing woman. I love you so so so much #DaddysLittleGirl Jada Clare Barkley 4.24.18 ❤️,” Barkley posted on Instagram.

On the field, Barkley is adjusting nicely to the NFL game. Barkley scored his first NFL touchdown in Week 1 against the Jaguars, and the running back admitted after the game that it meant a lot to him.

“It was amazing; it was a great feeling, but it was a feeling that came and went,” Barkley told 247 Sports. “One touchdown is not going to win the game, and that touchdown didn’t win the game this week, but to get in there, it was a dream come true to find the end zone. I did keep the ball, but it was just like ‘Move on, next play’, and find a way to get in there again.”

Prior to the season, Barkley also took time to accomplish another childhood dream by buying his parents a new house. Barkley posted a photo of the new house with a “sold” sign out in front.

“Something I promised my parents, ever since I was a young kid. Finally be able to achieve that goal is the most amazing feeling. Every kid out there that has a dream continue to keep your head down and work your butt off, great things will come along the way 🙌🏾,” Barkley posted on Instagram.

If you want to see more photos of the new baby, Congdon is the Instagram account to follow as she frequently posts photos of Jada like this one.

