Serena Williams’ Husband Praises ‘Inspiring’ Wife Ahead of Finals

One day after Serena Williams’ U.S. Open semi-final win, her husband, Alexis Ohanian, posted a tribute to his wife on Instagram. The post is a compilation of some of the special moments that the couple has experienced throughout the past year. It starts with the birth of their daughter, Alexis, who was born in September 2017.

“She fought for her life, for our child, for recognition, for equal pay, for women’s rights. She never gives up. She’s passionate and unrelenting and the most inspiring person I know,” Ohanian wrote.

Ohanian started off his caption appearing to reference his wife’s difficult time during labor and delivery.

“It began with a pulmonary embolism, which is a condition in which one or more arteries in the lungs becomes blocked by a blood clot. First my C-section wound popped open due to the intense coughing I endured as a result of the embolism. I returned to surgery, where the doctors found a large hematoma, a swelling of clotted blood, in my abdomen. And then I returned to the operating room for a procedure that prevents clots from travelling to my lungs. When I finally made it home to my family, I had to spend the first six weeks of motherhood in bed,” Williams wrote in a piece for CNN back in February.

In his Instagram caption, Ohanian went on to say that he made the emotional video the night that Williams ousted Anastasija Sevastova. He asked his followers to help ensure that his wife saw the post, ending his message with a sweet “I love you.”

“I had this made for Serena Williams last night after her match with some home videos from 1 year ago this week. Help me make sure she sees it! I love you, Serena,” he added.

Ohanian has been on-hand during the U.S. Open, cheering on his wife from the stands. The couple’s daughter hasn’t been seen court-side, just yet.

