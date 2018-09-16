Tevin Coleman Fantasy: Should You Start or Sit the Falcons RB Today for Week 2?

With Devonta Freeman officially ruled out for Sunday, there are plenty of fantasy football owners that want to know what to do with Tevin Coleman. Should you start or sit Coleman today against the Panthers? The answer in most cases is to start with confidence.

I expect Coleman to finish as an RB2 today, with upside for an even better finish. I had the opportunity to cover several Falcons training camp practices, and Coleman was heavily involved in the offense even when Freeman was healthy. This was also the case in the preseason. Like the entire Falcons offense, Coleman struggled against the Eagles defense in Week 1, but the good news is the Falcons running back received 10 touches in the game, even with Freeman.

We can expect that number to be in the 15-20 range with Freeman ruled out. Coleman still finished with double-digit fantasy points in Week 1. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Freeman is expected to be out for two to three weeks, so you should be able to start Coleman for multiple games.

Tevin Coleman Is a Solid Start in Week 2 vs Panthers

Coleman is expected to get a heavy workload today against the Panthers. The Athletic’s Jason Butt provided this nugget, noting Coleman has a history of getting 20 carries when Atlanta is without Freeman.

Dan Quinn said he’s confident in Tevin Coleman if he’s he No. 1 RB against Carolina. Mentioned Ito Smith’s name too. But if Devonta Freeman (knee) sits Sunday, all signs point to Coleman as a true lead back. Averaged 20 carries in games Freeman sat due to injury last year.

Coleman has put up solid numbers against the Panthers over his career, per ESPN’s Vaughn McClure.

“Tevin Coleman’s career rushing numbers vs. Panthers: 36 carries, 152 yards, 1 TD, Long 55, 6 first downs,” McClure tweeted.

Last season, Coleman scored double-digit fantasy points 10 times in PPR leagues as the Falcons No. 2 back per FF Today. In the majority of games where Coleman received an increased workload, Coleman produced. Coleman had one of his best games of the 2017 season in Week 16 against the Panthers.

Coleman had nine carries for 90 yards and a touchdown. He also had three receptions for 45 yards. Coleman scored three touchdowns in Week 3 against the Saints. He had four receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown against the Broncos.

The Falcons red zone offensive struggles have been well-documented, and Coleman has consistently been one of Atlanta’s best red zone weapons. Coleman finished with eight touchdowns in 2017 and 14 TD’s back in 2016.

The Falcoholic’s Dave Choate provides an accurate description of how the Falcons are expected to divide up the workload without Freeman.

I’d expect Tevin Coleman to absolutely dominate touches, with Ito Smith picking up some early down and third down work in relief, and Brian Hill working in short yardage and goal line situations if Coleman needs a breather. I’d be pleasantly surprised if the Falcons could bring Free to bear, but I’m definitely not counting on it.

If you start Coleman as your RB2 or flex you should be pleasantly surprised by his production for Week 2.

