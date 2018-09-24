Tiger Woods & Girlfriend Erica Herman Wear Matching Pantsuits in Paris

Tiger Woods and his girlfriend, Erica Herman, shared a special moment after Woods won The Tour Championship on Sunday, September 23. After wrapping up a post-match interview, Woods was met by Herman while walking toward the clubhouse. The two shared a lengthy embrace and Woods whispered “I love you” to her before they locked lips.

Herman seemed overjoyed for Woods and had a huge smile on her face as she congratulated him on his first PGA Tour win in five years. Following Woods’ big win, he and Herman jumped on a plane and headed to France. The two arrived at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle airport in Roissy on September 24, wearing matching pantsuits.

As you can see in the photo below, Herman was walking a bit behind her man as they got off the plane at the airport. Both appear to be wearing black blazers and white button-down shirts with black slacks. The two carried their own bags as they walked, presumably, to an awaiting car.

Woods is in France to participate in the Ryder Cup, which will begin on Friday, September 28.

“Woods will be partaking in his eighth Ryder Cup, but once again, it’s been a while since he last competed. The last time Woods played for the U.S. was in 2012, when it lost a Sunday heartbreaker at Medinah, outside Chicago. He was standing in the fairway, taking on Francesco Molinari in the day’s anchor match in singles when he watched Europe break out in celebration up at the final green. Europe would be keeping the cup,” reads an excerpt from the Ryder Cup website.

Herman will be on-hand for the event, cheering on Woods from the gallery. No matter the outcome of the Ryder Cup, all eyes will be on Woods — and Herman — especially after he finishes up the 18th hole on Sunday.

READ NEXT: Meet Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend Erica Herman