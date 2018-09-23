LOOK: Amazing Photos, Video of Tiger Woods’ Tour Championship Win

Many golf fans received the moment they had waited on for so long – the comeback by Tiger Woods which capped his return to golf dominance has officially arrive. On Sunday afternoon, when Woods won the 2018 Tour Championship, it sent the sports world into a frenzy, even outside of just golf fans.

The scenes leading up to the final hole, the actual moments on 18 and the aftermath was nothing short of spectacular. Before breaking down the victory and what type of rounds Tiger was able to put together, let’s take a look at some of the best moments from the action.

The Crowd Watching Tiger Down the Stretch Was Amazing

Fans Chant Tiger’s Name Ahead of Hole 18

THIS IS AMAZING! Like a scene from a movie. Fans in Atlanta chant “Tiger! Tiger! Tiger!” as he walks towards the 18th green. After a 1,876 day wait, Tiger Woods has won a PGA Tour event. His 80th. 🐅🐅🐅pic.twitter.com/f9UElh938C — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) September 23, 2018

Another Look as Fans Have to Be Held Back

How about that crazy crowd behind @TigerWoods as he approached the 18th green. Incredible sight. pic.twitter.com/80C4C49To6 — Paul Almeida (@AzorcanGlobal) September 23, 2018

The Final Moment in Photo

Raw Emotion After the Win

Everyone Stopped to Show Tiger Love

Tiger Woods Swarmed by Fans

A Special Moment #VictoryRed

Woods’ Emotional Interview

"I just can't believe I pulled this off."@TigerWoods gets emotional after winning the @PlayoffFinale. pic.twitter.com/xArdILhpPn — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 23, 2018

How Woods Completed the Comeback

Woods won the 2018 Tour Championship by two strokes, finishing at 11-under, topping Billy Horschel (nine-under). He also finished five strokes ahead of the FedEx Cup champion, Justin Rose, who walked away with a nice consolation prize of $10 million.

His victory Sunday stemmed from two strong rounds on Thursday and Saturday in which he shot five-under-par while goinig two-under in the second round. His final round featured a one-over finish, but impressive showings Sunday from Horschel (four-under), Dustin Johnson (three-under), Hideki Matsuyama (five-under) and Webb Simpson (three-under) weren’t enough to catch Woods on this day.

The big win capped a 2018 season which featured Woods posting six top-ten finishes, a second-place finish at the PGA Championship and of course, the Tour Championship victory. While Woods hasn’t been the same player since 2013 and it’s been a battle to return to golf’s elite, it’s safe to say that he’s officially back.

READ NEXT: Erica Herman, Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know