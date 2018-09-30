Tommy Fleetwood’s Wife Supports His Bromance With Molinari

Tommy Fleetwood’s wife has been cheering on her husband while he has been competing in this weekend’s Ryder Cup. Clare Fleetwood, nee Craig, has been very active on social media this weekend, reposting all kinds of tweets about her hubby and his teammate, Francesco Molinari.

“Not that the stars are aligned or anything but playing with Frankie on our son’s 1st birthday (so the pairing is actually his name) is so special!!!!” Clare Fleetwood tweeted on September 27. Mrs. Fleetwood was referring to her son with Tommy, Franklin Fleetwood, who was born in September 2017.

As the bromance between Fleetwood and Molinari heated up, Clare was loving every minute. Yesterday, Clare Fleetwood retweeted the following video that was originally tweeted out by the Ryder Cup’s official Twitter page.

Fleetwood and Molinari have been the talk of the weekend since their pairing was announced. The two just seemed to be very comfortable playing together and have really bonded on the course.

“There aren’t many coming into this week who saw the two working well together. But captain Thomas Bjorn did, and that’s to his credit. The Englishman also seems to have found some camaraderie with the crowd, who have latched onto his infectious personality and his attempts to ramp up the excitement. Bjorn told his players to enjoy this week – on the basis of what we’ve seen so far, Fleetwood is doing just that, and then some,” the Belfast Times reports.

Fleetwood’s wife also shared this gem, which meshes Molinari and Fleetwood’s names into “Moliwood.” Who knew these two would create golf’s dream team?

Fleetwood and Molinari have been spotted sharing some special moments together this weekend at Le Golf National. The two have been inseparable, sharing hugs and standing arm-in-arm as they stood on the green.

Clare Fleetwood, who is also her husband’s manager, is loving every minute of her husband’s bromance and has been in Guyancourt, France, rooting for Team Europe and Team Moliwood.

