WATCH: Uber Bans Boxer Adrien Broner For Harassing Driver

Adrien Broner has been banned from Uber for life after harassing and terrorizing his driver, TMZ Sports first reported.

The video that TMZ obtained was first shared by the boxer himself to his Instagram Story. In the video, Drake and Travis Scott’s song “Sicko Mode” comes on the radio and Broner reaches over his driver to turn it up while screaming in the man’s face.

The driver, trying to navigate his route in the rain, becomes visibly upset as Broner starts dancing and shaking the car. The driver stops the car and kicks Broner and his friend out.

After reviewing video and reading the driver’s written report, officials decided that Broner’s behavior was unacceptable and banned him from calling on an Uber ever again.

