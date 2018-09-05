WATCH: Beto Talks Trump, The NFL & His DUI on The Ellen Show

Beto O’Rouke, U.S. Representative for Texas’s 16th congressional district and Democratic nominee in the 2018 Texas Senate race against Republican Ted Cruz appeared on The Ellen Show today.

During his sit down with Ellen, the two discussed a video that went viral in early August of Beto’s response to a question from a town hall meeting, where a man asked him whether or not he agrees with NFL players taking a knee.

‘I can think of nothing more American.’ — Beto O'Rourke — the man taking on Ted Cruz — brilliantly explains why NFL players kneeling during the anthem is not disrespectful pic.twitter.com/bEqOAYpxEL — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 21, 2018

Ellen and Beto also discussed President Trump and a DUI from Beto’s past. Ellen read President Trump’s tweet defaming Beto and asked if he’d like to respond on air.

I will be doing a major rally for Senator Ted Cruz in October. I’m picking the biggest stadium in Texas we can find. As you know, Ted has my complete and total Endorsement. His opponent is a disaster for Texas – weak on Second Amendment, Crime, Borders, Military, and Vets! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2018

Beto did not address the tweet, but did say that he welcomes the president to his home state.

“Texas is the most diverse state in the country. It’s the defining immigrant story and experience we should, Republicans and Democrats together, be able to lead the way not only to stop taking kids from parents but to free dreamers from the fear of deportation and make them U.S. citizens on that same day and to lead in a bold and ambitious way that makes the most out of all of us including those who choose to be here.”

To Trump, Cruz is the lesser of two evils. He has been outspoken in his criticism against Ted Cruz, but will now campaign with Cruz to stop Beto.

Ellen also gave Beto the chance to discuss a skeleton in his closet, mentioning a DUI he received twenty years ago.

“20 years ago I drove drunk, a terrible mistake, there’s no explanation or justifying…but that mistake did not define me…I know that’s a function of the fact that I’m a white man in this country,” said Beto.

Beto mentioned if he were African American, his DUI might have ended his career. “I know that if I were African American, if I had been arrested with marijuana, it might be very hard for me to then get a job. I’d have to check a box on an application form; I couldn’t finance my student loans. That might very well narrow my choices and options in life.”

Beto says he will continue to work towards his goal of traveling to all 254 counties in Texas before Election Day.