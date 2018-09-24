Monday Night RAW Match Results & Spoilers September 24th

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW airs tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern time on the USA Network. We will provide updates and match results once the episode goes live, but until then, here’s a preview of what to expect:

Preview

While Braun Strowman has already booked a Triple Threat Match against Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel, the Monster Among Men hasn’t lessened up on his hostility towards the Shield. Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre have continued to taunt the trio, made up of Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose, and its safe to expect some confrontation between the two camps tonight. They will face off with a Six-Man Tag Team Match at the WWE Super Show-Down on Saturday, October 6, but the tensions for that match will continue to gain momentum here.

Another storyline that’s likely to continue tonight is the rivalry between Bobby Lashley and Elias. Last week, Lio Rush revealed that he was Lashley’s manager and proceeded to pound both Elias and Kevin Owens in a startling display. The reveal was exciting, but the WWE will have to develop Rush’s persona and his connection with Lashley if they are going to excite viewers. According to WWE.com, Lashley will be facing Elias tonight. Expect Owens to make an appearance in some capacity.

The Revival Will Take on Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre

Last week also marked the return of Nia Jax. The Irresistible Force appeared to help Ember Moon defeat Mickie James and Alicia Fox, and now that she’s back, we can only assume she’s maintained her grudge against Alexa Bliss. Bliss has a lot to answer for after her surprise attack at Money In the Bank, and chances are good that she and Jax will have some kind of confrontation in the next couple weeks.

Tonight we get to see the Revival take on Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre in a Tag Team Championship Match. Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder were granted their shot at the title a few weeks back, and are eager to collect. It’s tough to say whether they’ll provide an upset and reclaim the title for themselves, or whether Ziggler and McIntyre will continue to prove why they’re on top.

Chad Gable is another key wrestler to look out for tonight. Gable has been somewhat of a breakout star over the last few weeks, as he helped new partner Bobby Roode score a few wins over the Ascension. Granted, Gable suffered a merciless attack from Konnor last week, so expect tensions to be high within the Tag Team division.