Bianca Peters Sets Instagram to Private After Beach Day With Danny Amendola

Bianca Peters has been identified as the mystery woman who was with Danny Amendola over the weekend. According to TMZ, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver was spotted chatting it up with a pretty brunette who was not his on-again girlfriend, Olivia Culpo. While the internet had pretty much figured out that Peters, a popular news anchor in Miami, was the woman with Amendola, Us Weekly confirmed the rumors on Tuesday.

“Bianca and Danny had met the night before through mutual friends,” the insider reveals. “All their friends met up at the beach on Saturday. Bianca has no plans to hang out with Danny again. It was just a Saturday at the beach,” a source told Us Weekly.

Since stepping out with Amendola, who inked a deal with the Dolphins after playing five seasons with the New England Patriots, Peters made her Instagram account private. It’s unknown why Peters, who has a verified account that was public just days ago, changed the settings on her account, but it is presumed that she was receiving some unwanted attention from fans of Olivia Culpo.

Although the public isn’t able to see her posts, some people have noticed that Amendola’s former Patriots BFF Julian Edelman follows her.

Despite several photos and a video that showed the two appearing to get close (Amendola stroked Peters’ hair at one point, and it looked like she was sitting on his lap in the ocean), the source told Us Weekly, “I don’t think they hooked up.”

Neither Amendola nor Peters have addressed the dating/hook-up rumors directly. Culpo also hasn’t directly responded to the photos, though Us Weekly points out that she tweeted the word “wow” shortly after the news broke. No way in telling, however, if she was reacting to Amendola’s beach day.

READ NEXT: Learn All About Olivia Culpo & Danny Amendola’s Relationship