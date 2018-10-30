Bucks Match 1971-72 Record With Perfect 7-0 Start

The last time the Milwaukee Bucks had a perfect 7-0 start was in 1971, when a newly-named Kareem Abdul-Jabbar–the reigning MVP at the time–was on the roster. After taking one loss, they went on to have a 17-1 record and later fell to the LA Lakers in the Western Conference Finals.

Monday night’s win against the Toronto Raptors marks the first time since then that the Bucks have opened up a season 7-0, and tonight at least, they did it without star player Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo is out on concussion protocol, and it’s still up in the air whether he’ll play on Thursday against the Eastern powerhouse Celtics.

The remaining Bucks picked up the slack though: seven of them scored in double figures in the well-rounded team effort.

Milwaukee stays UNDEFEATED as 7 players score in double figures to take down the Raptors!!#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/qHHnsA3rD7 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 30, 2018

The Bucks have a chance of going 8-0 come Thursday–especially if they have Antetokounmpo. But if not, the team’s early success is certainly a sign of big things to come in the newly-LeBronless Eastern Conference.

