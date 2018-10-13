WATCH: Kyrie Irving Trolls Celtics Teammate Jayson Tatum

Credit to Boston Celtics second-year forward Jayson Tatum for trying, as he did his best to troll teammate Kyrie Irving first. Unfortunately, Irving made sure to get the last laugh at the recent Celtics Gala.

When Tatum was asked about Irving’s career at Duke, he joked that the point guard only played seven games, so he didn’t get to see much. But Kyrie was quick to flip the script by pointing out that it only took him 11 games to get drafted … No. 1 overall.

Enjoy, courtesy of the Celtics official Twitter:

😂 needless to say, the guys had some fun at the #CelticsGala last night (via @NBCSCeltics) pic.twitter.com/6XNspb9CaV — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 12, 2018

Tatum laughed it off and then admitted it was Danny Ainge’s fault that he didn’t go No. 1 overall. As we know, the Celtics traded back with the Philadelphia 76ers and wound up selecting Tatum with the No. 3 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

So far, that’s worked out just fine for Boston, as they’ve found an impressive young playmaker in Tatum to pair with an already-loaded roster. Last season in the playoffs, the 20-year-old averaged 15.4 points with 5.3 rebounds and was a key part of the team’s run to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Outlook for Celtics in 2018-19

The Celtics enter the season with a loaded deck, getting both Irving and forward Gordon Hayward back from injuries. It’s widely expected that they’ll take the Eastern Conference crown during the regular season once again. With that said, they should get a run from the Philadelphia 76ers, new-look Toronto Raptors with Kawhi Leonard and potentially options like the Milwaukee Bucks and Washington Wizards.

The East may not be as loaded as the Western Conference, but Irving, Tatum and the rest of the Celtics will have an interesting challenge this coming season.

