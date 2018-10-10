Chiefs and Rams Have Crazy Odds to Make NFL Playoffs After Week 5

If you were hoping to bet the Kansas City Chiefs or Los Angeles Rams to make the NFL playoffs, you probably should have put it in before Week 6. Apparently, it took just five games of strong play for oddsmakers to make any bet on either team to make the playoffs not worth the risk.

As Bovada revealed Wednesday, both teams have massive odds to just make the postseason after starting 5-0 this year. Here’s a look at the two betting options:

Kansas City Chiefs to Make the Playoffs?

Yes -5000

No +1000

Los Angeles Rams to Make the Playoffs?

Yes -10000

No +1400

As impressive as the Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes have been this season, oddsmakers believe the Rams have an even better chance to make the postseason. A $10 bet on the Rams to make the playoffs currently would pay out $0.10 if it hits. For the Chiefs, that same $10 bet pays $0.20.

Chiefs and Rams Playoff Outlooks

When evaluating the NFL standings, it’s understandable why the odds favor the Chiefs and Rams. In the AFC, only one other team (Cincinnati Bengals) has a record better than 3-2, and only six teams are above .500.

The NFC side isn’t any prettier, as there are just two teams along with the Rams who have one loss in the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears. After the top-three teams in the conference, every other team aside from the Washington Redskins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2) currently sits below the .500 mark.

