Conor McGregor’s Next Fight: Will It Be at Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium?

Conor McGregor appeared to enjoy himself at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, joining the Dallas Cowboys on the sideline before their blowout victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The massive arena has hosted an NBA All-Star Game, NCAA tournament games, college football games, soccer games, WrestleMania 32, and motocross events, but the former two-weight UFC championship knows just the fighter for the stadium’s first ever MMA bout: himself.

McGregor said in a video posted to his social media pages: “I was saying to Jerry Jones, the owner, I said, ‘You know what would look good in this stadium, right in the center of it, a UFC Octagon.’ Not only a UFC Octagon, but my bare feet inside of it, ready to go. Think of that, take a look at this (expletive) place.”

McGregor was destroyed by Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 on October 6, nearly two years after his previous UFC fight and more than a year since his lone boxing match, a loss to Floyd Mayweather.

So as excited as he was by the prospect of a bout at AT&T Stadium, it could be a while before the Irishman fights there, or anywhere for that matter.

The Stadium Almost Hosted a Fight in 2012

In January 2013, UFC commissioner Dana White revealed that in 2012 former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar and former Pride FC heavyweight champion Fedor Emelianenko were nearly scheduled to fight at what was then known as Cowboys Stadium. But a loss in the latter’s family dashed the bout.

