Conor McGregor Shows Awful Throwing Form as Cowboys Guest

Conor McGregor joined the Dallas Cowboys sideline for their Week 6 tilt with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the team finally showed some life on offense.

A week after his decisive — then riotous — defeat at the hands of Khabib Nurmagomedov, the former two-weight UFC champion stalked the Cowboys’ side of the field and took part in a pregame scrum with the team.

Conor McGregor got HYPED pregame with the Cowboys 📈 pic.twitter.com/0GPAiAzfDv — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 14, 2018

He also took the field and got his hands on a football. If this throw is any indication, it might have been his first ever attempt at chucking a pigskin.

QB Conor McGregor >>>> Bortles & Peterman 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gSFX8TxKLl — New Account (@ftbeard_17) October 14, 2018

Not quite ready to fill Dak Prescott’s shoes.

The Cowboys quarterback, who entered the week on pace for the worst season of his career, busted out against the Jaguars, setting a career high for rushing yards in a game — in the first half alone.

After his 17-yard touchdown run in the first half, Prescott whipped out a McGregor-inspired celebration.