Conor McGregor Shows Awful Throwing Form as Cowboys Guest

Conor McGregor joined the Dallas Cowboys sideline for their Week 6 tilt with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the team finally showed some life on offense.
A week after his decisive — then riotous — defeat at the hands of Khabib Nurmagomedov, the former two-weight UFC champion stalked the Cowboys’ side of the field and took part in a pregame scrum with the team.
He also took the field and got his hands on a football. If this throw is any indication, it might have been his first ever attempt at chucking a pigskin.
Not quite ready to fill Dak Prescott’s shoes.
The Cowboys quarterback, who entered the week on pace for the worst season of his career, busted out against the Jaguars, setting a career high for rushing yards in a game — in the first half alone.
After his 17-yard touchdown run in the first half, Prescott whipped out a McGregor-inspired celebration.
