Dallas Mavericks Roster & Starting Lineup Against the Spurs

The Mavericks’ breakout rookie Luca Doncic is listed as “questionable” for tonight’s in-state matchup against the San Antonio Spurs with lower back soreness.

Doncic has started every game for Dallas so far and is averaging nearly 19 points per game. He recently led the Mavericks to a victory at home against the Timberwolves on a 26-point night, points that will certainly be missed as the Mavs face DeMar DeRozan and the San Antonio Spurs.

Luka Doncic led all Mavs scorers with 26 points in a 140-136 win. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/UIQKPzLPUy — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) October 21, 2018

Dennis Smith Jr. and Jose Barea will likely be looked to to pick up the slack and will get a few more minutes than usual, while DeAndre Jordan will naturally be expected to do his thing in the paint.

For his part, Smith scored a career-high 27 points last night against the Jazz. He’ll need to channel that same efficiency to make up for Doncic’s absence.

Mavericks Projected Starting Lineup Against the Spurs

PG – Dennis Smith Jr.

SG – Devin Harris

SF – Wesley Matthews

PF – Harrison Barnes

C – DeAndre Jordan

Mavericks Roster for Tonight

PG – Dennis Smith Jr., J.J. Barea, Jalen Brunson

SG – Devin Harris, Ryan Brokehoff

SF – Wesley Matthews, Donian Finney-Smith

PF – Harrison Barnes, Dirk Nowitzki, Dwight Powell, Kostas Antetokounmpo

C – DeAndre Jordan, Maximilian Kleber, Salah Mejri

READ NEXT: What Will the Pelicans Starting Lineup Look Like Without Anthony Davis?