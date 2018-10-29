New Orleans Pelicans Roster & Starting Lineup Against Denver Nuggets

The Pelicans were one of the few-remaining undefeated teams in the league until this weekend, when the Utah Jazz were able to snap their streak. Contributing to the loss was the absence of Anthony Davis, who will miss his second-straight game tonight with an elbow sprain.

New Orleans forward Anthony Davis (elbow sprain) will not play tonight against Denver. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 29, 2018

Picking up the slack in the paint will be Jahlil Okafor. Okafor scored 11 points against the Jazz in 14 minutes, and managed to grab 6 rebounds in the meantime. Jrue Holiday has been solid at the point and will be looked to for leadership as Davis heals up.

Before his injury, Davis was a powerhouse for the Pelicans averaging 27.2 PPG, 13.2 RPG, 4.8 APG and 3.8 BPG. As his status earlier today was listed as “questionable“, tonight’s absence may be a safety precaution and Davis’s return may not be far away.

Pelicans Projected Starting Lineup Against the Nuggets

PG – Jrue Holiday

SG – E’Twaun Moore

SF – Solomon Hill

PF – Julius Randle

C – Jahlil Okafor

Pelicans Roster for Tonight

PG – Holiday

SG – Moore, Clark, BLuiett

SF – Hill

PF – Randle, Mirotic, Diallo

C – Okafor, Ajinca

READ NEXT: Raptors Starting Lineup Against the Bucks Without Kawhi