Tiffany Nicole Smith, David Price’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Boston Red Sox ace David Price is gearing up for the 2018 World Series. Alongside the Red Sox starting pitcher rotation of Chris Sale, Rick Porcello, Eduardo Rodriguez, and Nathan Eovaldi, Price readies himself to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the final series of the 2018 MLB Postseason.

As Price prepares to take the pitchers’ mound on baseball’s biggest stage, he’ll be cheered on by his wife, Tiffany Price, and their adorable French bulldog, Astro Price.

Here is what you need to know:

1. She Has a Son With Price

Our ( @tif_price and I) "lil man" right here!! Xavier is happy to be home!! Tif was an absolute trooper and made it easy on daddy (me) 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/UGNlvU4Dzf — David Price (@DAVIDprice24) May 19, 2017

David and Tiffany welcomed their son, Xavier, into the world last May. During a rehab stint with Boston’s Triple-A affiliate in Pawtucket, David Price tweeted a picture of his “lil man” on May 19 and said Smith had been a “trooper.”

David Price has since tweeted pictures of his son sleeping a couple of times. Back in February, he shared a picture of “X” meeting a Disney cast member dressed as Stitch, which you can see below.

X met #stitch yesterday and as you can see he had a blast!! Back to #disney today to hopefully meet #goofy!! #myman pic.twitter.com/J40QBG653t — David Price (@DAVIDprice24) February 3, 2018

Tiffany Price has shared plenty of pictures of little Xavier as well, often with an adorable smile on his face, as you can see below.

2 months old and just as happy and beautiful as can be! pic.twitter.com/woXqp6bxjS — Tiffany Nicole Price (@tif_price) July 21, 2017

2. She Married Price in 2016

Completely unintentional shot of me admiring my growing little man😍 Only @raysantana could make it look this beautiful pic.twitter.com/45LXVHR8Y9 — Tiffany Nicole Price (@tif_price) January 12, 2017

According to Wedding Style, David and Tiffany Price met while she was working as a hostess at the Fontainebleau hotel in Miami. Not a baseball fan at the time, she had no idea who he was.

“Even after running into each other at a nightclub and connecting over nonstop conversation, Tiffany didn’t realize David was a baseball player until he Facetimed her while sitting on a stationary bike at work,” Wedding Style reported.

After the two dated for a few years, David Price proposed to Tiffany in a surprisingly low-key manner.

“He did it in the garage, which was perfect for us, because we’re not super public people,” she told the outlet.

Before the wedding, they learned they were expecting. Instead of tying the knot in Miami, as originally planned, the couple said their vows in Maui in 2016 in a combination wedding-Thanksgiving celebration.

3. She Graduated From Kansas State & Is an Avid Wildcats Fan

Ran into my 2nd grade teacher! Wanted me to call her by her first name. Couldn't do it. She's been Mrs A way too long pic.twitter.com/cJRizCxVCv — Tiffany Nicole Price (@tif_price) September 19, 2014

As if her Twitter handle weren’t enough of a clue, Smith is a graduate of Kansas State and it just takes a scroll through her social media profile to realize she’s emotionally invested in the success of her alma mater’s sports teams.

In 2015, when the Wildcats marching band faced a bit of scrutiny for its formation during a halftime performance, Smith was quick to point out that she enjoyed it.

4. She Regularly Travels to Watch Price Pitch

Smith is a regular in the stands whenever Price is pitching and has joined the lefty in every city he’s played in, including, most recently, Toronto. The pair even has a bit of a routine the night before a start.

She’s also not shy about sharing some of the ins-and-outs of her relationship with Price, whether it’s on Twitter or, in October, when she and the ace appeared on the Dan Patrick Show.

“I know that people have heard the names everything, but he literally does name everything. Everything has to have a name. Like he’ll name his boogers. We were only dating like a month and he goes ‘Hey Reggie!’ and I was like, ‘Reggie?’ and he goes, ‘Yeah, that red pimple in the middle of your forehead.’ I almost broke up with him. So he literally names everything,” Smith said on the show.

5. She Is Also a Dog Mom

The Prices are not only dedicated to their human baby, but they are also proud parents to their dog, Astro Price.

The French bulldog has been a part of the Price family since David’ Tampa Bay days and is a mainstay at the ballpark. He was even included in his thank you ad to Rays fans after Price was traded in 2014. Astro also has his own Twitter account, with more than 5,000 followers. His humans regularly post updates on his life.

The Prices are also parents to a dog named Louis, but he gets far less social media attention compared to his brother. You can see a photo of both pups below.

