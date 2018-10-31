Derrick Favors Injury Update: Will the Jazz Center Suit Up Against the Timberwolves?

Derrick Favors missed Sunday’s win against the Mavericks with left knee soreness but will return tonight to play against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Alec Burks is out tonight in Minnesota. Jae Crowder and Derrick Favors are both active. — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) October 31, 2018

Jae Crowder received extra minutes on Sunday with the absence of Favors, and then sustained a scary ankle injury near the end of the game. Luckily he hasn’t had to sit anything out, and both players will be active tonight.

Favors will be in the starting lineup alongside Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Joe Ingles, and Ricky Rubio, and will be needed to help stop Wolves center Karl-Anthony Towns in the paint. The Timberwolves may be resting Jimmy Butler tonight, according to Adrian Wojnarowski, which bodes well for a Jazz team that will be mostly-healthy but playing on the road.

Favors is a key piece on both the offensive and defensive sides of the floor and is so far averaging close to 10 points per game for the Jazz. He also grabs about 7 rebounds per game, making he and Rudy Gobert a dominant tandem around the basket.

