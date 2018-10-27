Injury Update: Will Celtics’ Aron Baynes Play Tonight?

Celtics center Aron Baynes was sidelined last week with a hamstring injury, during a game where Boston outdid the Knicks. It’s been questionable whether he’ll play tonight against the monstrous Pistons–where his 6′ 10″ height would certainly help the Celtics snap Detroit’s win streak–but Brad Stevens confirmed that Baynes will not play tonight.

“I’ve been told that Baynes is unavailable tonight, and I think that’s being conservative especially with two days coming–so he can hopefully be ready to practice Monday,” Stevens said.

He continued, “So we’ll play without him tonight, and that will be a great challenge. Especially with how these two bigs are playing.”

The “two bigs” in question are Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond, who have been nearly unstoppable so far. Drummond has two 20-20 nights and Griffin is averaging more than 30 PPG, making the Celtics small ball lineup tonight a bit at odds with Detroit’s sheer size.

