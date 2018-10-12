Jimmy Butler Trade: Pat Riley Cursed Out Tom Thibodeau for Last-Second Change

A Jimmy Butler trade was almost conceived by the Minnesota Timberwolves and Miami Heat.
But with the deal on the one-yard line over the weekend, according to ESPN’s Jorge Sedano, Timberwolves president of basketball operations and head coach Tom Thibodeau asked for more, prompting Heat president Pat Riley to call his counterpart a name that can’t be repeated on television.
Sedano said on ESPN Radio:
They finally relented on Josh Richardson, they were giving up Josh Richardson. I think Dion Waiters was going to be the cap filler basically there. And then a protected first-round pick. The medicals were exchanged, which generally means this is a done deal. And then Thibs called back and wanted more picks. And Pat Riley, literally, I was told, called him a mother bleeper and hung up the phone.
