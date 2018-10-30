Joel Embiid Girlfriend: Is Sixers Center Dating Model Anne De Paula?

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid cares about basketball, trash talking and his push to win an NBA Most Valuable Player award. Apparently, he may also now have a new girlfriend he’ll need to carve some time away from the training facilities for. Although the Sixers big man has maintained that basketball is where his core focus is, recently a new love interest came to light.

During an exclusive GQ cover story from Clay Skipper, Embiid spoke on a wide range of things. One of which involved doing “background checks” on potential girlfriends. This led to a few question marks about the Sixers star’s dating life as a whole and eventually led us to find his apparent new girlfriend, 23-year-old Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Anne De Paula.

Let’s take a look at a few things which jumped out linking the two, beginning with the Sixers owner himself jumping on social media.

Sixers Owner Michael Rubin Catches Joel Embiid on Camera

Embiid was caught in a quick moment with De Paula after a game, and team owner Michael Rubin posted on Instagram, sending some love and a sarcastic jab at the trash-talking center.

One photo won’t necessarily prove anything to be true, but it’s at least a start. Even going beyond that, the relationship between Embiid and De Paula took center stage in China. When the 76ers went overseas this preseason to take part in the NBA China Games, many looked past a moment which showed the model arriving with him.

Courtesy of the NBA’s official Twitter:

It’s only a brief moment at the very start of the video, but she can be seen standing next to Embiid. Apparently, the relationship is serious enough to where the 7-footer NBA star opted to bring her on the long trip.

De Paula’s Previous Boyfriend & Photos

According to Bonnie McLaren of The Sun, De Paula previously dated Thet Script singer Danny O’Donoghue. She points out that the model began dating O’Donoghue when she was the love interest in the band’s music video for song ‘No Good in Goodbye.’

While Embiid and De Paula have yet to be caught together on camera just yet beyond the two photos above, it’s likely to come sooner or later. Here’s a look at a few photos from De Paula’s Instagram account.

READ NEXT: Jimmy Butler Trade: Four Realistic Deals for Timberwolves Guard

