Leonard Fournette & T.J. Yeldon Fantasy Value After Hyde Trade

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a splash by trading for Carlos Hyde leaving many questions around the fantasy value of current running backs Leonard Fournette and T.J. Yeldon. The trade is not good news for fantasy owners with Fournette or Yeldon on your roster, but for different reasons.

Jacksonville making a move for another running back means Fournette is still a ways away from playing again. Yeldon may still have some fantasy value for Week 7, but Hyde is the more talented running back. He should end up taking over the job until Fournette returns. The fact that the Jaguars traded for Hyde with Yeldon on the roster tells you all you need to know.

Yeldon has yet to rush for 60 yards this season, and we are likely looking at the last week where he will be fantasy relevant. Once Hyde finds his footing in the new offense, there is a slim hope that Yeldon could hold onto work in passing downs making him a bit more relevant in PPR leagues.

The Carlos Hyde Trade Means Leonard Fournette Is Likely to Be Out Longer

The trade is bad news in the short term for Fournette owners, but Hyde is unlikely to compete with him once he is back to full strength.

Jacksonville giving up a draft pick for Hyde shows they still think Fournette will be sidelined for a while, but it does not mean Fournette won’t be the lead running back once he is back to full strength. NFL Network’s Mike Silver explained why the Jaguars decided to make the move.

Jags’ decision to trade for Carlos Hyde stemmed from mounting frustration inside the building–and particularly among coaches–about Fournette’s prolonged absence. Built the offense around him, hamstring issue continues to linger

If you are a Fournette owner, you have to keep him on your roster because there is a good chance he will be back in time for your fantasy playoff push. ESPN’s Field Yates provided a great overview of the implications of the trade.

Inferences from the Jaguars-Browns trade:

* Nick Chubb set to take on a central role in the Cleveland offense

* Seems like we might not see Leonard Fournette for a while

* Carlos Hyde has a chance to be an RB2 for JAX

* Maybe, just maybe, Duke gets more involved in Cleveland too?

If you have Yeldon on your roster, do not drop him just yet, but I would not have much confidence moving forward. Even though he is still likely to get carries this week, I would not start him in Week 7 without knowing how much Hyde will be involved. If the Jaguars announce Hyde will not play, then Yeldon is startable for Week 7 as an RB2.