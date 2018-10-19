Lonzo Ball’s Tattoos: What Does His New Body Art Mean?

It was a big offseason for Lonzo Ball in more ways than one. Not only did Ball become a father for the first time, he added a full sleeve of tattoos to his right arm.

Ball pushed things close to the regular season, as the photo below shows Ball in the team photo with just tattoos on his forearm.

Given everyone else in the team photo had full sleeves, some fans joked that it was an unspoken requirement for Ball to fill out the rest of his arm.

LOL they def told Lonzo that he needs a sleeve of tattoos if he wants to touch the ball. https://t.co/RRCZYGPBCq — Sahil Patel (@spatel2315) September 24, 2018

Ball ended up filling it out with part of the Biblical passage Psalm 23 along with a scene to match. His shoulder now features stairs leading up to a gate with doves flying around. Here’s a short video clip showing off the latest edition to Ball’s arm.

Ball’s sleeve started with a simple forearm tattoo with the words “Born 2 Ball.” A photo of the tattoo was posted back in May.

Ball spent the summer adding to it until he had a full sleeve. The folks at NBA 2K even had to reach out to see if Ball would send them photos so they could update his look for NBA 2K19.

When a NBA star gets new tattoo while our amazing dev team is in latter production stages, in Greece for cover announce w/ your personal phone not working but they want to make sure #NBA2K19 is most authentic game ever, you resort to sliding into DM’s. Means lots to NBA guys too! pic.twitter.com/adeb64eEVa — Ronnie 2K 2K19 (@Ronnie2K) July 3, 2018

Part of Lonzo Ball’s New Tattoos Features the Big Baller Brand Logo & the NBA Requires Him to Cover It During Games

With NBA cracking down on JR Smith’s Supreme tattoo, Lonzo Ball covered up his Big Baller Brand tattoo. Wonder if the NBA will make him cover up his own logo further up on his arm when the season starts. pic.twitter.com/JjDb0vSFTo — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 13, 2018

Part of the tattoo features Big Baller Brand’s signature Triple B logo. The NBA requires Ball and other players to cover up logos during games. If Ball does not cover up the logo, he is subject to a fine each game. TMZ detailed the rule, and Ball’s decision to comply with the league.

Lonzo Ball’s famous Big Baller Brand arm tattoo was covered up during his pre-season debut with the Lakers on Wednesday night … and it’s all because the NBA asked him to keep it under wraps. Just like J.R. Smith, the NBA reached out to Ball about his tattoo — and reminded him about a league rule that prohibits players from “displaying any commercial logos or corporate insignia on their body or in their hair.” Smith has the “Supreme” logo on his right leg — and said the NBA told him he’d be fined for every game it wasn’t covered up. Since the same rules apply to Ball — with BBB being an apparel brand — the Lakers tell us he decided to put tape (it could be a bandage) over the logo while the team played the Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena in Vegas.

Ball may like his new look, but his father, LaVar Ball, was not happy with his sons getting tattoos. He believes it could prevent them from getting endorsement deals.

“I tell them, ‘My dad ain’t got no tats. I ain’t got no tats,’” LaVar Ball said per USA Today. “But you know the fact I don’t like them, you go get them anyway, what else can I do? There’s a reason everybody don’t get endorsement deals doing it. They all tatted up and it’s not for that. You can’t hold no baby in the hospital all tatted up with your arms and stuff.”

