Mandy Blank Dead: Fitness Legend Dies at 42

Mandy Blank, one of the most prominent celebrity fitness trainers in Hollywood, has died at the age of 42. Bodybuilding journalist Lonnie Teper was the first to confirm Blank’s death. Teper wrote on his Facebook page that Blank had been found in her home in Los Angeles in the bathtub with water overflowing. Blank’s cause of death is unknown at this point.

Bodybuilder Chris Cormier posted an Instagram tribute to Blank that read, “Goodbye Mandy you left us too soon ! @therealmandyblank I think back to the times so we hung out in different countries on the fitness tours guest posing 😅😂and the laughs and great 👍🏾 food like in Japan 🇯🇵 don’t know whatto say just shocking !!!Rest now Mandy ,you’ve touched so many lives while here on earth now time to rest!! #rip much love ❤️ lil sista #blanksta.”

This was Blank’s final Instagram post that was sent five days before her death:

On her Instagram bio, Blank wrote, “I AM AN ARTIST. ELITE BODY SCULPTOR.” Blank had posted a list of her celebrity clients on her official website, MandyBlankFitness.com. They included Aaron Rodriguez, Matt LeBlanc, Mickey Rourke, Dave Navarro and Pauly Shore. In her biography on the website, Blank says that she debuted in the World Fitness Olympia at the age of 18 and finished in fifth. Blank added that she was “the youngest competitor ever to win the coveted IFBB World Championships, beating Kelly Ryan, in what many believe to have been one of the greatest fitness competitions in the history of the sport.”

RIP 🙏 Cover model & #fitness pro competitor Mandy Blank. Details around her death still unclear. pic.twitter.com/Rp75TzFt9t — HARDBODY (@hardbodynews) October 31, 2018

Blank says on her bio that she was a competitive gymnast and baton twirler in her youth. In 1992, when Blank was 17, she was the Majorette Queen of America, the pinnacle of baton twirling in the U.S.

