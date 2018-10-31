Mandy Blank Dead: Fitness Legend Dies at 42

Mandy Blank, one of the most prominent celebrity fitness trainers in Hollywood, has died at the age of 42. Bodybuilding journalist Lonnie Teper was the first to confirm Blank’s death. Teper wrote on his Facebook page that Blank had been found in her home in Los Angeles in the bathtub with water overflowing. Blank’s cause of death is unknown at this point.
Bodybuilder Chris Cormier posted an Instagram tribute to Blank that read, “Goodbye Mandy you left us too soon ! @therealmandyblank I think back to the times so we hung out in different countries on the fitness tours guest posing 😅😂and the laughs and great 👍🏾 food like in Japan 🇯🇵 don’t know whatto say just shocking !!!Rest now Mandy ,you’ve touched so many lives while here on earth now time to rest!! #rip much love ❤️ lil sista #blanksta.”
This was Blank’s final Instagram post that was sent five days before her death:
“ Oh but the plot deepens, it continues to thicken with its enigmatic radicalness and the story builds with an unparalleled tango “ ⚡️THE BLANK BODY BLOOD. ⚡️ You gotta want that transformative desire, it’s how your body reacts to the chemical reaction that occurs when you train with me. It’s that kind of knock at your door, the one you’ve been dreaming about, to wake your ass up and give you a fist full of WHIP ASS! Ya know, That kind that stains your blood day in and day out, so you can be pushed to that next level of RIDICULOUS. ( ness ) and are forced to be forever transformed. MIND ⚡️ BODY ⚡️ SOUL ⚡️ SPIRIT My program THE BLANK BODY, is for those special soldiers and warriors who understand the degree of the tango, the Essence of its throttling barrier and boundary of its undeniable RESULT. Because as the story climaxes, there are boundaries and there’s only certain BLOOD, that can come in and be that SOLDIER & WARRIOR, it’s a sacred boundary and bound of UNREAL humans getting down and dirty peeling away the old layers off, peeling back that insecure satchel that doesn’t belong, taking off that unwanted piece of weakness. And replacing it all with just one simple thing, FAITH. A bandana, BLANKSTA bandana of HOPE ….. and walking away from me, with that stamp from Amanda IN LOVE. Today will be UNREAL. There’s plenty of average, you come to me to be pushed and propelled to that level of insanity and intensity. ⚡️THE BLANK MISSION ⚡️ ————————— #BLANKSTA #BlankstaWarrior #TheBlankBodyProgram #bornagain #MandyBlank #BlankBody #Goddess #Artist #Warrior #BodySculptor #Art #ohrangutang #BadGirl #BadMotherFucker #glutes #bootybootybooty #bootyfordays #RaiseYourFrequency #ToRaiseYouUp #PushTheButtons #ToPushYourButtons ⚡️€€OTT£G ⚡️ #pinupgirl #waistline #BelieveInTheART. #pushit #2019
On her Instagram bio, Blank wrote, “I AM AN ARTIST. ELITE BODY SCULPTOR.” Blank had posted a list of her celebrity clients on her official website, MandyBlankFitness.com. They included Aaron Rodriguez, Matt LeBlanc, Mickey Rourke, Dave Navarro and Pauly Shore. In her biography on the website, Blank says that she debuted in the World Fitness Olympia at the age of 18 and finished in fifth. Blank added that she was “the youngest competitor ever to win the coveted IFBB World Championships, beating Kelly Ryan, in what many believe to have been one of the greatest fitness competitions in the history of the sport.”
Blank says on her bio that she was a competitive gymnast and baton twirler in her youth. In 1992, when Blank was 17, she was the Majorette Queen of America, the pinnacle of baton twirling in the U.S.
