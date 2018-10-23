Kellie Cline, Max Muncy’s Fiancee: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Max Muncy is engaged to his girlfriend, Kellie Cline. The Los Angeles Dodgers infielder is set to marry Cline next month. The two have gotten most of their wedding planning out of the way, and are getting more and more excited for their upcoming big day.

Cline graduated from Baylor University in 2013. She was working as an Associate Buyer at Stanley Korshak, a luxury shopping retailer in Dallas, Texas, but left the position in August.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. She Was Feted With a Bridal Shower in September

On September 22, Cline was the guest of honor at a bridal brunch held in Southlake, Texas.

“Words simply cannot express how grateful I am to be surrounded by the sweetest family and friends. Thank you to everyone who showered me with so much love today. PS – forever thankful for the best MOH and MOB for planning the cutest party,” Cline captioned an Instagram post after the soiree.

Cline was also thrown a shower by her work friends earlier this month.

“Such a fun and beautiful bridal shower from the best work family! God sure knew what he was doing when he led me to @stanleykorshak over 5 years ago as a little intern. So grateful for all of these lifelong friendships,” she wrote on Instagram.

2. She Is Set to Marry Cline on November 17

Cline spent 2018 being a very busy bride, and she’s now putting the finishing touches on all of the little details. She and Cline will exchange vows at Piazza on the Green, located in McKinney, Texas, on November 17. The popular event facility has its very own chapel on site.

“Once married, you and your new husband, with church bells announcing your grand moment, can stroll to your exclusive cocktail area and reception with your friends and family and begin the royal treatment that can only be experienced at Piazza on the Green,” reads a description on the venue’s website.

Cline and Muncy have a page on The Knot that lists Cline’s maid of honor as Amber Prough. Additionally, she will have six bridesmaids; Abby Bartlett, Andrea Bode, Brenna Benbow, Derian Weber, Megan Julio, and Taylor Labuda.

The couple has listed their wedding registries at Crate & Barrel and Williams Sonoma, and they already have a sweet wedding hashtag: #muncycaughtaclinedrive.

3. She Graduated From Baylor University

Cline graduated from Baylor University in 2013, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Fashion Merchandising. While in college, Cline was part of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority.

“There are many organizations we can join as collegians and alumnae. But Theta isn’t like other organizations. Our members are different: we aren’t afraid to stand out, to make a difference together. We are women supporting women, and we inspire one another to be our best selves,” reads the sorority’s description on its website.

She also was a part of the Baylor Apparel Professionals, according to her LinkedIn page.

4. She Worked for Stanley Korshak But Left the Company in August

While in college, Cline worked as a sales associate for Hollister Co. and for Abercrombie & Fitch. In June 2011, she started a job at Morrison’s Gifts.

After graduation, Cline landed an internship at Stanley Korshak, a luxury retailer in Dallas, Texas. Seven months later, she moved into a new position as Assistant Buyer for Women’s Couture. She stayed in that position until 2017, and then moved to her latest role as Assistant Buyer in the accessories department.

“Analytical and highly accomplished Associate Buyer with 4+ years’ track record in handling buying and procurement activities, with a special focus on accuracy, timeliness, and organization. Detail oriented and self-starter with demonstrated expertise monitoring purchase orders, evaluating and implementing trends, OTB, sales, markdowns, and seasonal strategies. Advanced presentation and relationship development abilities, with a proven track record of success improving sales and inventory performance to ensure profit turnarounds,” reads her Summary on LinkedIn.

Back in August, Cline said goodbye to Stanley Korshak.

“This building represents 5 years of growing in myself, my career, and in my faith. What started out as a college internship, has led to irreplaceable memories and life long friendships. Through the good days and bad, learning that hard work and perseverance are some of the biggest keys to success. Here’s to new adventures, opportunities and the next chapter in life!” she wrote on Instagram.

5. She Lived With Her Brother in Dallas Last Year

In 2017, Cline moved in with her brother. Since her fiance lives in Los Angeles during the baseball season, Cline seems to be making the best out of her living situation back home in Texas.

No word yet on where Cline and Muncy will live once they tie the knot. More than likely, the two will live in Texas during the offseason, and Cline will relocate to California during the baseball season.