Twins Player Miguel Sanó Arrested in Dominican Republic

Miguel Sanó of the Minnesota Twins was accused of running over a police officer with his car in the Dominican Republic on October 7, 2018. The pro baseball player was arrested, but later released and was due in court on October 8.

Here’s what you need to know.

Police: Miguel Sanó Was Accused of Ignoring Instructions by Officers to Pull Over & Was Driving a Vehicle Without License Plates

Este es el joven atropellado por el pelotero de GrandesLigas Miguel Sanó anoche en SPM en un confuso incidente. Anexo informe de la DIGESSET @MLBDominicana @Twins @SIN24Horas @Telenoticiasrd @Antena7oficial @nuriapiera pic.twitter.com/KKYkOcrRmr — Yunior Fernández M. (@yuniormarcano) October 7, 2018

The police report was shared on Twitter by a communications official with the Monseñor Nouel province. Officials said the incident occurred around 3 a.m. Sunday, October 7, after 25-year-old Miguel Sanó and his wife left a nightclub.

Police said Sanó’s vehicle did not have license plates. He was instructed to pull over during a routine road check. The baseball player was accused of ignoring this order, instead continuing to drive.

Sanó Reportedly Ran Over an Officer’s Leg & Was Briefly Detained, But Released & Ordered to Appear in Court the Next Day

@Twins player @SanoMiguel involved in a hit and run in the Dominican Rep. According to sources, Sano ran over a policeman after being told to pull over, during a routine road check. The cop has a broken leg and is at a local clinic. #twins #miguelsano @MLB @MLBDominicana pic.twitter.com/GEJBAuLP0v — Santo Domingo News 🇩🇴 (@StoDomingoNews) October 7, 2018

Sanó allegedly ran over a rookie officer’s foot and leg after reportedly ignoring instructions to pull over. The officer was taken to the hospital with a broken leg and was expected to recover. Sanó has reportedly offered to pay the young man’s medical bills.

Sanó was briefly detained by police. He reportedly did not have his driver’s license. But he was soon released and ordered to appear in court on October 8 to hear about potential charges.

The Minnesota Twins Released a Brief Statement Acknowledging the Incident

The Minnesota Twins baseball team released a brief statement after learning about the incident. It reads:

“The Minnesota Twins have been made aware of a situation involving Miguel Sano recently in the Dominican Republic. The facts of the incident are not completely available right now but the club is in the process of gathering as much information as possible. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Miguel Sanó was born and raised in the Dominican Republic and lives there during the off-season.

