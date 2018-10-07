Comedian Katt Williams Accused of Assaulting Driver & Arrested

Comedian Katt Williams was accused of beating a hired driver in Portland, Oregon, and was charged with assault. He was expected to face a judge on Monday, October 8.

Here’s what you need to know.

Police: Williams Attacked a Town Car Driver During an Argument at an Airport in Portland

Katt Williams, whose real name is Micah, flew to Portland for a performance. He was scheduled to appear on Nick Cannon’s “Wild ‘N Out” improv show, which is currently on tour.

Williams got into an argument with a town car driver on Friday, October 5. There was some sort of disagreement about taking Williams and his dog from the Portland International Airport to the set, according to the Associated Press.

Port of Portland police said the driver was left with swelling and cuts to his face and received treatment at a local hospital. It was not immediately clear whether anyone else stepped in to stop the fight.

Williams left the airport in another vehicle. He was arrested the next day and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.

Katt Williams Faces an Assault Charge & Also Had an Outstanding Warrant in Georgia

Katt Williams was arrested on Saturday, October 6 by Port of Portland police. According to jail records, he was booked shortly after noon that day. The name on the booking sheet is his birth name: Micah Sierra Williams.

He was facing a charge of Assault in the fourth degree, which is a misdemeanor. Bail was set at $2,500. If convicted, the punishment under Oregon law is up to one year in jail and/or a fine up to $6,250.

Williams also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest in Georgia. The Multnomah County Detention Center listed that warrant as “Fugitive” in the arrest records.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday, October 8.

Williams Has Been Charged With assault Before & Ordered to Take Anger Management Classes

Katt Williams has had run-ins with the law in the past. In 2017, a judge ordered him to take 54 weeks of anger management classes. That order stemmed from a 2014 altercation, in which Williams and former music executive Suge Knight stole a celebrity photographer’s camera.

Williams was charged with second-degree robbery. He initially pleaded not guilty. But in April 2018, he changed his plea to “no contest.” In addition to the anger management classes, Williams was also sentenced to three years probation.

In 2016, Williams was accused of assaulting his bodyguard, Corey Dixon, in Georgia. Williams and two others allegedly choked Dixon and beat him with a baseball bat. Williams eventually pleaded no contest to assault and battery charges.

He was banned from Hall and Dawson Counties in Georgia as part of his plea deal. Williams had to pay $7,500 in restitution to Dixon. He also was ordered to complete 100 hours of community service and stay on probation for five years.