Toronto Raptors Roster & Starting Lineup Against Milwaukee Bucks

It’s been confirmed that both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kawhi Leonard will be out for tonight’s game in Milwaukee, giving the highly-anticipated matchup an entirely different look as both stars remain on the bench. The two teams will still put on a show, though–both have roster depth that can be mostly credited with their shared perfect records.

For the Raptors, Kyle Lowry, Serge Ibaka and Jonas Valanciunas will be looked to for leadership on the floor, and Lowry, in particular, has been playing more than well enough to pick up the slack.

"The Raptors are still a good team. Just like with Giannis out, we feel we are a good team…Toronto feels the same way." Khris on facing the Raptors without Kawhi Leonard: pic.twitter.com/lOhSqboC2X — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 29, 2018

When asked about how the Bucks would prepare to face the Raptors without Leonard, the Bucks’ Middleton replied that they haven’t changed a thing about their gameplan.

“The Raptors are still a good team. Just like when Giannis is out, we feel like we’re still a good team. Toronto probably feels the same way, so we still gotta take them seriously and not let our guard down just because one of their main guys is out.”

Raptors Projected Starting Lineup Against the Bucks

PG – Kyle Lowry

SG – Danny Green

SF – OG Anunoby

PF – Serge Ibaka

C – Jonas Valanciunas

Raptors Roster for Tonight

PG – Lowry, Wright, VanVleet, Brown

SG – Green, Miles, Richardson, Loyd

SF – Anunoby, Powell

PF – Ibaka, Siakam

C – Valanciunas, Monroe