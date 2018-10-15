NFL Power Rankings Week 7: Patriots & Chiefs Provide Instant Classic

Another edition of our NFL power rankings is here, and it still feels as though we do not know a lot about the state of the league. If you have followed football for any length of time, you are probably familiar with the age-old question of whether Joe Flacco is elite.

The same question can be asked across the NFL as to which teams are elite. As of now, it feels like there may be two to three elite teams with a cluster of teams fighting to distinguish themselves from average. Seven games this weekend were decided by seven points or less. The margin for error this season is thin, just as the difference between good and average teams is a bit cloudy.

The ending of the Chiefs-Patriots game provided a perfect bookend to Week 6. Just as it was full of suspense, the NFL never ceases to surprise fans with players like Dolphins quarterback Brock Osweiler outperforming even the loftiest of expectations on the way to leading the Dolphins to an upset win over the Bears.

One of the few things that are clear is just how good the Rams are this season. Los Angeles is known for their explosive offense but managed to defeat the Broncos without a passing touchdown.

“I think we were just grasping our offense last year, trying to understand what McVay wants,” Rams wide receiver Robert Woods told Sports Illustrated. “I’d say the biggest difference this year is everyone’s grasping it and thinking like him. That allows our meeting to be more detailed, it allows us to improve on the little things. Last year was introduction to Sean McVay’s complex offense, and now we’re adding the little details. A lot more fly sweeps. Our disguises are next level. Put on the film and you think you’ve seen the same play 12 times, but there are little differences to each.”

The Reports of the Patriots' Demise Were Greatly Exaggerated

The Patriots reminded the country that they are still one of the best teams in the NFL. Weeks after getting blown out by Jacksonville, the Patriots look like a different team. The return of Julian Edelman has provided a spark to the Patriots offense. New England's defense continues to be a work in progress, but the team is light years better than the Patriots squad we saw a few weeks ago.

Click the next arrow to see the latest edition of our NFL power rankings.