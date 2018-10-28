Patrick Mahomes Accomplishes Feat No NFL Player Has in 14 Years

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has quickly proven to be a matchup nightmare for any and all NFL teams. While the Denver Broncos have a solid defense on paper, the second-year quarterback is making quick work of them in Week 8, completely dominating the game through the air.

After Mahomes threw his fourth touchdown of the game on Sunday, it was a score which placed him among elite company. More specifically, it meant the Chiefs quarterback did what no quarterback has since Peyton Manning accomplished it in 2004. As Leading NFL revealed, Manning was the last player to toss four touchdowns in three-straight games, until Mahomes did it against the Broncos.

Patrick Mahomes is the first player with 4 passing TDs in 3 straight games since Peyton Manning in 2004 🔥 — LeadingNFL (@LeadingNFL) October 28, 2018

Patrick Mahomes’ Torrid Pace in 2018

Through three quarters against the Broncos, Mahomes has four touchdown passes, which would give him 26 for the season at the halfway point. At that pace, it would put the Chiefs quarterback on pace for 52 scores through the air this season, as well as four on the ground.

Interestingly, the current record for passing touchdowns in a single season is held by the aforementioned Manning, who threw 55 back in 2013. Mahomes’ paces would place him ahead of Tom Brady for the No. 2 spot, who threw 50 passing touchdowns in 2007.

