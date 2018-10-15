WATCH: Patriots’ Rob Gronkowski Throws Chiefs Defender With Huge Stiff Arm

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski left the jaws of NFL fans on the floor during the fourth quarter of Sunday Night Football in Week 6. After a short pass from Tom Brady, Gronkowski showed off his impressive strength by using a massive stiff arm to throw down a Kansas City Chiefs defender.

Gronkowski gave us memories of Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald who had an incredible stiff arm of his own back in late September. For those who don’t remember, the play came on Monday Night Football and it was Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Chris Conte dealt the blow.

Twitter Goes Wild Over Gronkowski’s Stiff Arm

Not surprisingly, the internet exploded when Gronkowski threw the huge stiff arm, as many couldn’t believe what they just witnessed. Here’s a look at a few of the top reactions from fans shortly after the play happened.

The excitement did get a bit of cold water thrown on it as Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hit Tyreek Hill for a 75-yard touchdown not long after. Even still, Gronkowski showed off the pure power that’s been such a big part of his game over the years.

All’s well that ends well, as Gronkowski had a big catch on the final drive to set up a game-winning field goal for Stephen Gostkowski and lock up the 43-40 victory.

