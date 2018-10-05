Report: Patriots QB Tom Brady Building Relationship With Josh Gordon

With New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon debuting for his new team last week, there was plenty of excitement surrounding Tom Brady’s newest weapon. And it seems even Brady is well aware of what Gordon can bring to the table, or at the very least is interested in building a relationship with his new teammate.

As ESPN’s Jeff Darlington revealed on NFL Sunday Countdown ahead of Week 4, Brady has “taken it upon himself” to get close to Gordon.

“Tom Brady has taken it upon himself to ingratiate himself to [Josh] Gordon and really get to know him. Their lockers are right next to each other in the locker room and Brady has reached out often times to Gordon to make sure they’re on the same page.” Darlington stated.

Josh Gordon’s Upside, Struggles of Patriots Wide Receivers

The Patriots offense has struggled to get things going in recent weeks, and Brady’s new relationship with Gordon could help in a big way. If the two are on the same page, it could go a long way toward fixing issues that plagued the team in the first three weeks.

Over the two-game stretch prior to Gordon’s arrival, New England averaged just 15 points per game, including a 10-point showing on Sunday Night Football against the Detroit Lions in Week 3. During the recent stretch, no wideout has tallied more than 44 receiving yards and in the loss to Detroit, only two receivers even caught passes (Chris Hogan and Cordarrelle Patterson).

If Gordon and Brady are clicking early, it’ll be scary for opposing defenses, and we should find out quickly moving forward whether the duo is on the same page or not. Regardless, the longterm outlook between the quarterback-wide receiver will only benefit names like Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman when he returns and the rest of the team’s offensive weapons.

