Report: Raiders’ Asking Price in Trade for WR Amari Cooper Revealed

Jon Gruden may not be willing to admit it, but the rumors and talks surrounding the Oakland Raiders potentially trading top wide receiver Amari Cooper are picking up steam. Most recently, NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport broke down the rumblings and offered up some intriguing insight on the topic.

Just one day after Gruden shut down the rumblings following the team’s a 27-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Rapoport said the team has had “some conversations” about trading him. He also revealed that the Raiders have a big asking price for the 24-year-old.

“My understanding is that they [Raiders] have asked for a first-round pick in exchange for Amari Cooper, which seems incredibly significant and might make it difficult if not impossible to trade him.” Rapoport stated.

READ NEXT: Raiders’ Jon Gruden Addresses Amari Cooper Trade Rumors