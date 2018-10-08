Jon Gruden Takes Blame for Raiders’ Rough Start to NFL Season

To say that Jon Gruden’s first season back on the sidelines with the Oakland Raiders has been disappointing thus far would be a major understatement. The team currently sits at 1-4 and if not for a few fortunate plays, could easily be 0-5.

While the Raiders are certainly lacking in a few areas, there have been issues all across the board. This is why when Gruden shouldered the bulk of the on-field blame Monday, it wasn’t all that surprising.

Per Matt Schneidman of the Bay Area News Group:

Gruden: “Most of the things that are bad, my fingerprints are all over.” — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 8, 2018

