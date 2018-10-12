Jon Gruden Not Optimistic on Raiders Turning Corner Anytime Soon

If you believe what Jon Gruden is saying, then Oakland Raiders fans may want to strap in for a long season. Ahead of the team’s Week 6 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks in London, Gruden spoke with the media and addressed a few various topics.
But one specific question stood out among the rest, largely due to the fact that it wasn’t a very optimistic outlook from Gruden on this Raiders team. As Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal revealed, Gruden was asked how close the Raiders are to turning a corner.
Apparently, they aren’t very close.
Cause for Concern Over Raiders?
While the Raiders sit at 1-4 on the season, there was at least some reason for optimism ahead of last week. Oakland found a way to knock off the Cleveland Browns in a wild overtime game, and unfortunately blew leads in the two games prior. If the Raiders had managed to even win one of those games, a 2-3 record currently would look a whole lot better.
Unfortunately, much of that belief was pushed aside when the Los Angeles Chargers knocked Gruden’s team off with a fair amount of ease in Week 5. The Raiders offense failed to find the end zone until the fourth quarter of the 26-10 loss, and quarterback Derek Carr made a few very questionable decisions.
One play that was heavily scrutinized was Marshawn Lynch not receiving the ball on the 1-yard-line, and Gruden instead calling for Carr to throw. The end result was an interception which sent fans into a frenzy.
The Raiders need to begin righting the ship with a win this weekend against the Seahawks in London.
READ NEXT: Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch Reacts to Not Getting Ball on 1-Yard-Line
1 Comment
1 Comment
Discuss on Facebook
A failing by design. As a lifelong Raiders fan, I’m growing more and more weary of the current bs that is happening w our team. It is in my deepest feelings, that the Raiders have already left the building, as they just go through the motions on their way to Vegas. These guys arent even trying, and it is painfully obvious.