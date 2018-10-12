Jon Gruden Not Optimistic on Raiders Turning Corner Anytime Soon

If you believe what Jon Gruden is saying, then Oakland Raiders fans may want to strap in for a long season. Ahead of the team’s Week 6 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks in London, Gruden spoke with the media and addressed a few various topics.

But one specific question stood out among the rest, largely due to the fact that it wasn’t a very optimistic outlook from Gruden on this Raiders team. As Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal revealed, Gruden was asked how close the Raiders are to turning a corner.

Apparently, they aren’t very close.

English reporter asked Jon Gruden how close Raiders are to turning the corner. “I think we have a ways to go. We have a lot to prove.” — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 12, 2018

Cause for Concern Over Raiders?

While the Raiders sit at 1-4 on the season, there was at least some reason for optimism ahead of last week. Oakland found a way to knock off the Cleveland Browns in a wild overtime game, and unfortunately blew leads in the two games prior. If the Raiders had managed to even win one of those games, a 2-3 record currently would look a whole lot better.

Unfortunately, much of that belief was pushed aside when the Los Angeles Chargers knocked Gruden’s team off with a fair amount of ease in Week 5. The Raiders offense failed to find the end zone until the fourth quarter of the 26-10 loss, and quarterback Derek Carr made a few very questionable decisions.

One play that was heavily scrutinized was Marshawn Lynch not receiving the ball on the 1-yard-line, and Gruden instead calling for Carr to throw. The end result was an interception which sent fans into a frenzy.

The Raiders need to begin righting the ship with a win this weekend against the Seahawks in London.

READ NEXT: Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch Reacts to Not Getting Ball on 1-Yard-Line

