Rajon Rondo Blasts Chris Paul, Calls Him Bad Teammate

The suspensions have officially come out regarding “SpitGate” as a result of the recent Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets game.

The Lakers’ Rajon Rondo and Brandon Ingram have been suspended for four and three games respectively. The Rockets’ Chris Paul received a two-game suspension and Rondo believes there is a reason for that.

In a story by ESPN, Rondo shared his true feelings on the whole situation and Chris Paul.

“This is the only time I’m going to address this,” Rondo told ESPN. “I had a mouthpiece in my mouth and I [was] exasperated because I was about to tell him to ‘get the [expletive] out of here.’

You know you’re gearing up for something when Rondo says this will be the only time he addresses this. Rondo was upset Paul received a lesser suspension than the two other players and he believes it’s because the NBA thinks Paul is a good guy.

cannot tell you the last time i saw a player put someone else on blast like this publicly in a media scrum. makes me think everything CP3/Rondo reportedly said to each other during that 2009 postgame scuffle in Boston was more than just an urban legend 51 days til December 13th pic.twitter.com/TSjEqh35Ou — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) October 23, 2018

“Of course, the NBA went with his side because I got three games and he got two,” Rondo told ESPN. “Everyone wants to believe Chris Paul is a good guy. They don’t know he’s a horrible teammate. They don’t know how he treats people. Look at what he did last year when he was in L.A.; trying to get to the Clippers’ locker room. They don’t want to believe he’s capable of taunting and igniting an incident.

Rondo also denied intentionally spitting on Paul by saying the other players would have changed their body language if that’s what really happened. Rondo also says he was wearing a mouthguard which would have made spitting on someone intentionally a tough task to complete.

“One, if I spit on you, bottom line, there is not going to be no finger-pointing,” Rondo told ESPN. “If you felt that I just spit on you, then all bets are off. Two, look at my body language. If I spit on you on purpose, I’m going to be ready for a man to swing on me. You ain’t going to have my hands on my hip and my head look away at someone if I spit on them. After the [expletive] goes down, within 30 seconds, you run and tell the sideline reporters that I spit on you? If I spit on you, you are trying to get to me. You not trying to make up a story so you can look like a good guy. It makes no sense to me.

There is video evidence that Rondo did spit on Paul but it does remain up for interpretation as to whether it was intentional.

Here's the longer cut of the video the Rockets sent the league office – the close-ups on Rondo's mouth at the end address the spit issue. But the first minute of video is interesting in itself, especially if you, um, read lips. pic.twitter.com/sbkSKRhTzi — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) October 21, 2018

At the end of day, we’re looking at three players being suspended but they will all be back in action soon enough.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets meet again December 13 in Houston. Both teams will have a lot of time to think about their last meeting before they meet again. Neither the Lakers or the Rockets are in action tonight.

