Redskins CB Josh Norman Praises Cole Beasley’s Play and Rap Career

Washington Redskins star cornerback Josh Norman has been known to talk plenty of trash in his day. So with a rivalry game against the hated Dallas Cowboys just days away, it was expected to hear a bit of chatter from All-Pro. But on Friday, his approach to talking about the Cowboys and wide receiver Cole Beasley specifically was quite different.

As Kate Hairopoulous of the Dallas Morning News revealed, Norman didn’t just praise Beasley’s play this year, but also his emerging rap career.

“Little No. 11, Beasley, man,” he told reporters ahead of the game. “Have you heard his mix tape? … “They are really good, especially him. They are feeding the ball to him a lot more. … Dak is actually finding him in a phenomenal way. If you don’t think so, just go pull up the Jacksonville Jaguars tape, you’ll see that real quick.”

It’s high praise from Norman, especially when considering the fact that he had some positive comments on both Beasley and quarterback Dak Prescott. This comes on the heels of the Cowboys’ 40-7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, a game in which Beasley hauled in 9-of-11 targets for 101 yards and two touchdowns.

Cole Beasley’s Emergence in a Struggling Receiving Corps

Only a portion of the blame for the struggles of Cowboys wide receivers can fall on the pass-catchers. Dak Prescott has been hit-or-miss this season, but it seems he’s found a fair amount of consistency when it comes to throwing to Beasley.

The team’s leading receiver has 164 more receiving yards this season (294 total) than his next-closest teammate in Tavon Austin. Only one wideout other than Beasley has double-digit catches, and it’s Deonte Thompson whose 12 grabs are trailing his 26 by a good bit.

It’s tough to tell whether Beasley will be able to hold down a No. 1 role for the Cowboys throughout the season. But based on the team’s lack of interest in adding a new face at the position, there’s a strong likelihood we’ll get an answer to that question.

