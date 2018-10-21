Rockets Starting Lineup vs. Clippers With Chris Paul Suspended

The drama surrounding a wild ending the Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers game Saturday night has forced the NBA to make some big decisions. After Rockets guard Chris Paul and Lakers guard Rajon Rondo each threw punches which made contact with each other, it led to shoving and even more punches.

Lakers forward Brandon Ingram threw a punch at James Harden and also shoved him. Beyond that, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin and Ohm Youngmisuk reported Rondo’s family got into a confrontation with Paul’s wife, Jada, after the on-court incident. The entire thing seemingly began when Rondo spit in Paul’s face, according to the Rockets guard.

The end result was what most expected as all three players received suspensions. As ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski revealed, Paul is suspended for two games, Rondo for three games and Ingram was given four games.

Sources: NBA suspensions – Brandon Ingram 4 games; Rajon Rondo 3 games; Chris Paul 2 games. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 21, 2018

With the Rockets playing Sunday night against the Los Angeles Clippers, this means they’ll be without their starting point guard. Let’s take a look at how Houston’s starting lineup against the Clippers could look Sunday.

Rockets Projected Starting Lineup With Paul Suspended

C: Clint Capela

PF: P.J. Tucker

SF: James Ennis

SG: Eric Gordon

PG: James Harden

There are a few ways the Rockets could choose to go with their lineup, but this makes the most sense. We know Harden is more than capable of running the point and thriving in the process. Eric Gordon is one of the first players of the bench and filled in as a starter at times last season when Paul was out.

Another option could be to get creative and let Michael Carter-Williams start in order to leave Gordon in the second unit. I’d be surprised if the team chose to go that route, but there are plenty of options on the table. Regardless, with Paul out it will lead to an increase in minutes for Carter-Williams.

