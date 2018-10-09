WATCH: Drew Brees Issues Strong Message to Kids After Breaking Record

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees made history on Monday Night Football by breaking Peyton Manning’s incredible passing record. The moment it happened was nothing short of amazing. But one thing the microphones picked up which wasn’t immediately noticed was what Brees told his children after he broke the record.

Courtesy of the NFL’s official Twitter (h/t Bleacher Report):

Drew Brees was mic’d up for the moment he made history 🙏 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/xGq1zjbFO0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 9, 2018

“Hey boys, how about that, huh? How about that? Hey, I love you guys so much. You’re going to accomplish anything in life you’re willing to work for, right? I love you boys, I love you.”

It was a great moment between Brees and his children, and one that no one in the family will ever forget. The Saints quarterback is one of the classiest and most well-respected players in the league so I can safely say this couldn’t have happened to a better person.

Brees’ Record-Breaking Night

When the night began, Brees was sitting third on the all-time list with 71,740 passing yards, 201 yards behind Manning for the No. 1 spot. And then the big moment came on a 62-yard touchdown pass to Tre’Quan Smith.

Brees, who’s 39 years old currently, has put together a superb career to this point, with a Super Bowl victory and MVP honors in that game. He’s also made the Pro Bowl 11 times while being named a first-team All-Pro in 2006 and second-team All-Pro on three other occasions.

