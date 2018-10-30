TJ MCConnell Wears ‘#StrongerThanHate’ Shoes Amid Violent News Week

It’s been a dark week in the United States. Last week, several bombs were sent to some of the key faces of the Democratic party including the Clintons, the Obamas, CNN offices, George Soros, and others. A Pittsburgh synagogue was attacked on Saturday morning during a worship service–17 people were wounded and 11 were killed–and the morning of October 29th a student was shot dead in the hallway of a North Carolina high school.

The modern news week is often unsettling, but the concentration of these events has left many Americans beleaguered in a time where political tensions are almost always uncomfortably high.

As a small nod to the good left in the world, 76ers guard TJ McConnel wore shoes with the simple message “#StrongerThanHate” written across the sole.

