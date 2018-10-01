WATCH: UFC 229 Embedded Khabib Vs McGregor Vlog Episode One

This upcoming Saturday, October 6th at 7pm PST, UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor will go down for the UFC Lightweight Championship belt. Today, we get a first look at Khabib’s training regime, conditioning program, and surprise fan meet-and-greet as the undefeated Russian assassin prepares to make Las Vegas his home before the fight in episode one of the UFC 229 Embedded: Vlog Series.

We also get an inside look at the co-main fight participants, Tony Ferguson and Anthony Pettis as they prepare to enter the Octagon this weekend. As well as a surprise appearance from Conor McGregor himself as he prepares for his bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas.