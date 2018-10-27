Utah Jazz Roster & Starting Lineup Against Pelicans

The 2-2 Jazz face the 4-0 Pelicans in New Orleans tonight, hoping to snap the win streak led by MVP-hopeful Anthony Davis as Utah comes off of an impressive win in Houston.

The Jazz’s 2-2 start has been somewhat characterized by a frustrated Donovan Mitchell, who, while putting up numbers that would be stellar for some other players, hadn’t seemed quite like himself. That all changed Wednesday night in Houston, where he went off for 38 points and helped to defeat the team of the reigning MVP.

A healthy Jazz team and an on-his-game Donovan Mitchell have a chance to snap the Pelicans win streak and improve their own record to 3-2. Heading into tonight’s game, here’s what the Jazz will look like as they take the court in New Orleans.

Projected Starting Lineup for the Jazz

– PG – Ricky Rubio

– SG – Donovan Mitchell

– SF – Joe Ingles

– PF – Derrick Favors

– C – Rudy Gobert

The Jazz have won five of their last six home games, and starter Joe Ingles recently reached his career high against the warriors, scoring 27 points on 7-11 shooting from behind the arc.

Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert will be key to stopping Anthony Davis at the rim but must be able to finish at the other end against Davis’ own monstrous presence.

Utah Jazz 2018-2019 Roster

– PG – Ricky Rubio, Dante Exum, Raul Neto

– SG – Donovan Mitchell, Alex Burks, Grayson Allen

– SF – Joe Ingles, Royce O’Neale, Thabo Sefolosha

– PF – Derrick Favors, Jae Crowder, Georges Niang, Tyler Cavanaugh

– C – Rudy Gobert, Ekpe Udoh, Tony Bradley

A deep, healthy roster will be key to the Jazz’s victory tonight, and so far so good. If they can avoid last year’s calamitous injuries and get momentum for their star players early, it’s likely that Utah will be able to snap the streak.

