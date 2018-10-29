Vikings’ Adam Thielen Ties Incredible NFL Record in Week 8

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen now finds himself among the best of the best in NFL history. While the talented pass-catcher is well on his way to breaking some incredible records during the 2018 season, he’s now tied one which seemed unlikely to ever be touched.

During the team’s Week 8 matchup with the New Orleans Saints, Thielen tied former Detroit Lions wideout Calvin Johnson for the most consecutive 100-yard receiving games. Courtesy of ESPN Stats & Info:

And he's now tied Calvin Johnson in 2012 for the most consecutive 100-yard receiving games with 8 straight. https://t.co/BwHOz57XjT — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 29, 2018

Thielen needs just one more game to surpass Johnson’s record, but the Vikings will face a solid Detroit Lions secondary in Week 9. It’s a 1 p.m. EST kickoff which should have the attention of the entire NFL.

Calvin Johnson’s Record-Breaking Year

During the 2012 season in which Johnson reeled off eight straight games with at least 100 yards, it began in Week 9 when he totaled 129 yards against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He topped the 200-yard mark twice over the stretch, once against the Vikings (207 yards) and again in the eighth game which came against the Atlanta Falcons (225 yards).

Johnson’s streak was snapped on December 30 against the Chicago Bears when he caught 5-of-14 targets for 72 yards. His 2012 season wrapped up with the All-Pro totaling 122 catches for 1,964 yards and five touchdowns.

READ NEXT: Patrick Mahomes Accomplishes Feat No NFL Player Has in 14 Years

