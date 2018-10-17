LOOK: Warriors’ Quinn Cook Wears Custom NBA Champion Shoes in Opener

The Golden State Warriors are once again reigning NBA champions, and backup point guard Quinn Cook is making sure everyone knows it. During the team’s opening-night game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Cook will wear a pair of custom Nike KD X’s with his number and ‘2018 CHAMPIONS’ on them.

Courtesy of B/R Kicks:

Cook played a vital role when Stephen Curry missed extended time late in the season and during the playoffs with a sprained MCL. In the conference quarterfinals, the former Duke guard averaged 17.4 minutes per game. Over the final two months of the season, he saw heavy minutes and averaged at least 13.2 points in both March and April.

It’s unknown how much playing time he’ll get to start the 2018-19 NBA season, but Cook signed a two-year deal back in April. It goes without saying that his deal with the Warriors was certainly well deserved based on his strong play.

