WATCH: Carmelo Anthony Gets His First Bucket As A Houston Rocket

Carmelo Anthony is officially a Houston Rocket and he’s looking to prove his worth and help the franchise reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 1995. With that said, check out this beautiful through the legs outlet pass from Chris Paul to Carmelo for three.

VIDEO: Carmelo Anthony drills the trey for his first bucket with the Rockets. 🚀 https://t.co/fBoyhRXjEK pic.twitter.com/wNJxNbNDd3 — theScore (@theScore) October 3, 2018

The Houston Rockets are currently taking on the Memphis Grizzlies in Birmingham, Alabama in a game being called ‘The Iron City Showdown’. This is the first time that a professional basketball game has been played in the city of Birmingham in twelve years. The Rockets currently have a 64-59 lead through two quarters.