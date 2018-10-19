WATCH: Lebron James & Damian Lillard Trade Dunks To Start Off The NBA Season

I'm going to call this sequence: The Time LeBron Dunked Twice and Damian Lillard Did Too pic.twitter.com/4R1d2OXXuy — Matt (@MontaWorldPeace) October 19, 2018

It’s officially a new era of Showtime in Los Angeles and Lebron James and Damian Lillard’s dunk exchange early in their season opener is a testament to what basketball fans everywhere should be expecting from both ball clubs.

Lebron James has started things off hot in his official Lakers debut, making his first basket in the purple-and-gold a breakaway dunk that sent the Portland crowd into an (un)expected irruption. But for those of you expecting things to be easy taking for the Lake Show, guess again. As shown in the clip above, the slept on Damian Lillard returned with some firepower of his own with a vicious slam dunk of his own.

Early in this game, Lillard has logged a total of seven minutes for five points on 2-4 shooting from the field. As for Lebron James, he’s already got 11 points on 4-5 shots from the hardwood.

Can Damian Lillard Silence His Critics Once Again?

It’s no secret that Damian Lillard has been getting the short end of the stick when it comes to NBA All-Star honors. Especially after being drafted sixth overall in the 2012 NBA Draft and unanimously winning the Rookie of the Year during his freshman stint in the league. Fortunately, Lillard has been able to rack up three NBA All-Star honors in 2013, 2014, and last year, 2018.

Lillard has been able to average impressive stats of 23.1 points per game on 43.2% shooting while dishing 6.1 assists per game throughout his seven-year career. With his explosive play early in the 2018-19 NBA season, there’s no reason why he shouldn’t be considered amongst the elite in a heavily stacked point guard professional league. Keep an eye out for the potential Hall-of-Famer as the season progresses.

