WATCH: Patrick Mahomes Was Dunking on Dudes in High School

Patrick Mahomes mania continues around the NFL after his big win against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. Mahomes completed 28 passes for 304 yards and a touchdown. He also ran in a score for what would be his first rushing touchdown in the NFL. Naturally, Mahomes had to celebrate his first rushing touchdown.

So, Mahomes did the Euro-Step in the end zone and acted as if he was shooting a basketball. Everybody loved it and must’ve wondered: “Did Patrick Mahomes ever actually play basketball?” The Answer is yes. Patrick Mahomes was a basketball player at his High School in Texas.

He was pretty good at it too. According to MaxPreps, During his one recorded season on Varsity, Mahomes played a total of 27 games. He averaged 19-points-per-game, 3.4 assists, 6.7 rebounds, and 4 steals. While his stats are rather impressive, it’s also worth noting that a six-foot-three-inch Mahomes’ was dunking on people during his Junior year. Don’t believe me? Here’s the video proof.

Air Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes in HS with the POSTER 👀 @PatrickMahomes5 pic.twitter.com/jxFzlrU2Bd — Overtime (@overtime) October 2, 2018

He also played baseball too. Like many other young star quarterback’s Mahomes was once looked at to be a top prospect for the Major League Baseball Draft. Obviously, he chose to attend Texas Tech to play football instead. I’d say he made the right decision as Mahomes is currently one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL through four weeks.

Maybe one day, Mahomes will pull a Tim Tebow and go live out a secondary dream as a professional baseball player. According to Mahomes High School baseball coach, he had one of the best arms to throw that he’s ever seen. Well, we know that’s not a lie after witnessing the way Mahomes throws a football.

If you’re ever bored and want to watch Mahomes tear it up in another sport, you can check out his basketball highlights on Hudl. It would’ve been cool to see where Mahomes would’ve ended up if he stuck with basketball or baseball. At least seeing him play quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs is already impressive.

