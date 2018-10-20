Raptors vs Wizards Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

After a tough opening-night loss to the Miami Heat, the Washington Wizards now look to right the ship at home. Unfortunately, it won’t be an easy task as they host the Toronto Raptors, fresh off a win over the Boston Celtics Friday.

Preview

The Wizards may sit at 0-1 on the season, but were without starting center Dwight Howard in the opener, who has a chance to return for this game. During their 113-112 loss to the Heat, John Wall led the way with 26 points and nine assists, while Odd Porter added nine points with 11 rebounds and Bradley Beal chipped in 20 points.

One interesting name to watch for the Wizards off their bench is Jeff Green. It seems the coaches like Green quite a bit, opting to give him 33 minutes in the opener, which was 13 more than former sixth-man Kelly Oubre and fellow offseason addition Austin Rivers.

The biggest news of this game is that the Raptors have chosen to rest Kawhi Leonard after he averaged 36.5 minutes per game in the unbeaten start. Leonard has been a force with his new team, leading the way in points (27.5) and rebounds (11) per game. With Leonard out, it will likely lead to an even larger workload for point guard Kyle Lowry and backup guard Fred VanVleet.

Lowry has gotten off to a solid start in his own right, averaging 21 points and seven assists per game over 35 minutes. The Raptors have used a balanced approach, but one name who’s seen his minutes and production fall by the wayside is center Jonas Valanciunas. The big man has major potential but has averaged just five points and 8.5 rebounds over 17.5 minutes per game.

The Raptors and Wizards split the 2017-18 season series 2-2, with both teams winning one game at home and one on the road. A key matchup should feature Wall against Lowry, as both players have shown the potential to be very solid defenders. If the two are able to hold each other in check, we could see a few surprising names emerge and put together strong performances Saturday.