Zubaira Tukhugov Attacks Conor McGregor After UFC229

Zubaira Tukhugov attacked Conor McGregor from behind in the octagon as a wild moment unfolded after the UFC fight between McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov. It was just one of several dramatic moments that set Twitter abuzz as Khabib brawled with McGregor’s team and police outside the ring.
To boil it all down, Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Conor McGregor at UFC 229 to keep his lightweight championship belt, but then he jumped the octagon and brawled with McGregor’s jiu-jitsu coach Dillon Danis. Tukhugov, Khabib’s teammate, then leapt into the octagon and went after McGregor, upsetting many viewers. He wasn’t the only one, either. Islam Makachev also joined in.
UFC President Dana White said Khabib’s team members who attacked McGregor were arrested, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com: “The three of his guys have been arrested and are being taken to jail right now.”
Much of the focus was on Khabib and Tukhugov, though. “Yeah it was Zubaira tukhugov that did that! They are very hated men worldwaide now 😂” wrote one viewer on Twitter.
People quickly identified the man who jumped McGregor as Tukhugov.
Some people thought it was a planned move because Zubaira recently made comments about fighting McGregor outside the ring. Rhetoric had gotten very heated. For example, according to The Washington Post, McGregor called Nurmagomedov’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, a “[expletive] snitch terrorist rat” before the fight.
Who is Zubaira Tukhugov? According to the UFC website, here are his fighter stats. Nicknamed “Warrior,” he is from the Chechen Republic. In his biography on the UFC site, Tukhugov explained, “Started MMA at 18 years old. I watched UFC, and that got my interest.” He added, according to the bio, “It is my dream to be a UFC Champion, and this is the first step.”
Nickname: Warrior
From: Grozny, Chechen Republic Russia
Fights Out Of: Grozny, Chechen Republic Russia
Age: 27
Height: 5′ 8″ ( 172 cm )
Weight: 145 lb ( 65 kg )
Reach 68″
Leg Reach 38″
College: Moscow National University
Degree: Economy
He’s had a “beef” with McGregor before. MMAFighting.com describes it as “his issue with Conor McGregor attempting to divide Chechens and Dagestanis and more.” Zubaira has an upcoming fight with Artem Lobov at UFC Moncton. In that interview, he was described as helping Khabib train for his fight with McGregor.
Here’s some of the Twitter reaction to Zubaira Tukhogov attacking Conor McGregor. A lot of it was not kind. “Also, @ZubairaTukhugov is a joke for suckering McGregor. Really made the @UFC look like a joke. Last time I pay for a fight,” wrote one viewer.
“Honestly that was horrific. What the hell was Khabib thinking and his teammate (Zubaira Tukhugov) deserves to be charged,” said another.
“It’s @ZubairaTukhugov the RAT!! also a fighter An should know better. Stealing it! Coward,” concluded another viewer.
