Zubaira Tukhugov Attacks Conor McGregor After UFC229

Zubaira Tukhugov attacked Conor McGregor from behind in the octagon as a wild moment unfolded after the UFC fight between McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov. It was just one of several dramatic moments that set Twitter abuzz as Khabib brawled with McGregor’s team and police outside the ring.

To boil it all down, Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Conor McGregor at UFC 229 to keep his lightweight championship belt, but then he jumped the octagon and brawled with McGregor’s jiu-jitsu coach Dillon Danis. Tukhugov, Khabib’s teammate, then leapt into the octagon and went after McGregor, upsetting many viewers. He wasn’t the only one, either. Islam Makachev also joined in.

– Abubakar Nurmagomedov is going after Conor McGregor in the cage – While Abubakar is being restrained, Conor and Zubaira Tukhugov (semi-responsible for the UFC 223 hotel skirmish) begin to scrap – Then, an unknown assailant jumps the cage and pummels McGregor — Nolan King (@mma_kings) October 7, 2018

UFC President Dana White said Khabib’s team members who attacked McGregor were arrested, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com: “The three of his guys have been arrested and are being taken to jail right now.”

Dana White on Khabib's team members who attacked McGregor: "The three of his guys have been arrested and are being taken to jail right now." #UFC219 — Wade Keller (@thewadekeller) October 7, 2018

There’s video of an arrest:

Much of the focus was on Khabib and Tukhugov, though. “Yeah it was Zubaira tukhugov that did that! They are very hated men worldwaide now 😂” wrote one viewer on Twitter.

Watch videos of the moment:

Conor pinches Zuba first then gets jumped from behind and Islam Makachev sprints towards Conor beats him then gets dragged away. pic.twitter.com/GGflKUsGj8 — Dan (WHUFC) Boyle (@DanBoyle17) October 7, 2018

People quickly identified the man who jumped McGregor as Tukhugov.

It was Zubaira Tukhugov, who McGregor called a "Chechen traitor" that jumped the fence and started swinging on McGregor. #UFC229 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) October 7, 2018

Khabib going absolutely nuts and a Khabib teammate just jumped the fence and attacked McGregor. #UFC229 — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) October 7, 2018

Some people thought it was a planned move because Zubaira recently made comments about fighting McGregor outside the ring. Rhetoric had gotten very heated. For example, according to The Washington Post, McGregor called Nurmagomedov’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, a “[expletive] snitch terrorist rat” before the fight.

Zubaira Tukhugov is the one who jumped into the cage to sucker punch Conor, article from him a few days ago saying he wants to fight Conor outside of the UFC, clearly a planned move https://t.co/5j6JSePFPW pic.twitter.com/rizcSPvkim — Luke (@lukec1016) October 7, 2018

Watch the McGregor comments:

That's one hell of an accusation from Conor McGregor#UFC229pic.twitter.com/tBRZqiCJmI — Mark Suleymanov (@TheMARKOut1) October 4, 2018

Watch the interview with Tukhugov. In it, Tukhugov discusses the rivalry with McGregor.

Who is Zubaira Tukhugov? According to the UFC website, here are his fighter stats. Nicknamed “Warrior,” he is from the Chechen Republic. In his biography on the UFC site, Tukhugov explained, “Started MMA at 18 years old. I watched UFC, and that got my interest.” He added, according to the bio, “It is my dream to be a UFC Champion, and this is the first step.”

Nickname: Warrior

From: Grozny, Chechen Republic Russia

Fights Out Of: Grozny, Chechen Republic Russia

Age: 27

Height: 5′ 8″ ( 172 cm )

Weight: 145 lb ( 65 kg )

Reach 68″

Leg Reach 38″

College: Moscow National University

Degree: Economy

He’s had a “beef” with McGregor before. MMAFighting.com describes it as “his issue with Conor McGregor attempting to divide Chechens and Dagestanis and more.” Zubaira has an upcoming fight with Artem Lobov at UFC Moncton. In that interview, he was described as helping Khabib train for his fight with McGregor.

Here’s some of the Twitter reaction to Zubaira Tukhogov attacking Conor McGregor. A lot of it was not kind. “Also, @ZubairaTukhugov is a joke for suckering McGregor. Really made the @UFC look like a joke. Last time I pay for a fight,” wrote one viewer.

“Honestly that was horrific. What the hell was Khabib thinking and his teammate (Zubaira Tukhugov) deserves to be charged,” said another.

In all seriousness Zubaira Tukhugov is the Khabib teamster who jumped the cage and sucker punched Conor tonight. Tukhugov last fought in the UFC in 2016. He will likely never be allowed in a UFC event ever again. Dana White needs a scapegoat. This guy is it. #UFC229 pic.twitter.com/lHGw3yWqEB — Chovan (@thechovanone) October 7, 2018

